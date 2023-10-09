Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

PwC liquidators pursue claim against livestock shipping company

PwC liquidators pursue claim against livestock shipping company
The vessel Al Kuwait is now at the centre of the liquidation. (Image: Marine Traffic)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
Liquidators of a live export outfit have been able to find some funding to be able to take a claim against a shipping company that didn’t turn up for its voyage more than two years ago.It comes after PwC’s Malcolm Hollis and Wendy Somerville told creditors six months ago they couldn’t get any funding for it.The non-completion of the voyage by MV Al Kuwait ultimately led to Genetic Development (NZ) Exports Limited Partnership’s insolvency. It was put into liquidation by the high court at Hamilton.Founded in 2020, the majo...
NZ and 'third world' lessons for politicians and businesspeople
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: NZ and 'third world' lessons for politicians and businesspeople

South Korea's GDP per capita was a quarter of ours, now it is higher.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Policy Analysis

Whaddya mean there's too many public servants?

BusinessDesk begins a new ongoing series this week.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Whaddya mean there's too many public servants?
Markets

Electricity future prices unrealistic

ASX futures are higher than fundamentals would suggest.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Electricity future prices unrealistic

More Finance

Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital
Finance

Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital

The Southland company delisted from the USX last year.

Riley Kennedy 06 Oct 2023
Back to the future in FMA's pitch to license custodians
Finance

Back to the future in FMA's pitch to license custodians

Policymakers appear to have dropped the ball a decade ago.

Paul McBeth 06 Oct 2023
Malcolm Burns 'hopeful' new investor will help clear debt
Finance

Malcolm Burns 'hopeful' new investor will help clear debt

That investor would be in place by December, he told the high court.

Riley Kennedy 05 Oct 2023
ASB's new risk appetite for export lending
Finance

ASB's new risk appetite for export lending

Pairing budding exporters with experts is intended to help ASB be a bolder lender.

Pattrick Smellie 04 Oct 2023