Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Rainbow Corner directors avoid bankruptcy – for now

Rainbow Corner directors avoid bankruptcy – for now
Rainbow Corner's Bhavini and Rahul Doshi were presented with an award by former prime minister John Key. (Image: Facebook)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
The two directors of embattled early childcare education company Rainbow Corner have starved off bankruptcy – at least for another month.Bhavini and Rahul Doshi founded Rainbow Corner in 2018 and operated 13 early childhood education (ECE) centres across the country, a network of in-home-based childcare providers and an ECE private training establishment employing about 130 staff. But it collapsed earlier this year with liquidators, receivers and administrators taking control of the group’s multiple entities. All up, 20 en...
The battle against the thief in our pocket rages on
Economy

The battle against the thief in our pocket rages on

Actual food prices fell 0.4% on the month in September.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Health

Why are patient portal apps so clunky?

And what is being done about it?

Ben Moore 5:00am
Why are patient portal apps so clunky?
Markets

Smaller grocery retailers ‘absolutely need help’ from govt – Supie

The country's grocery sector needs an NZ-born solution, says Supie founder.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Smaller grocery retailers ‘absolutely need help’ from govt – Supie

More Finance

Vero ordered to pay $3.9m penalty
Finance

Vero ordered to pay $3.9m penalty

Insurer failed to give customers multi-policy discounts.

Staff reporters 12 Oct 2023
Opum Technologies founder seeks legal advice over receivership, sale
Finance

Opum Technologies founder seeks legal advice over receivership, sale

The sale settled late last month.

Riley Kennedy 12 Oct 2023
Receivers sell Opum Technologies for $950k
Finance

Receivers sell Opum Technologies for $950k

They said the company needed cash, which they couldn't source.

Riley Kennedy 11 Oct 2023
Brothers Beer plan to trade out of $5m debt
Finance

Brothers Beer plan to trade out of $5m debt

Several of brewer's sites were closed.

Riley Kennedy 10 Oct 2023