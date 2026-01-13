RBNZ appoints external members to Financial Policy Committee

The RBNZ has made prudential appointments. (Image: Getty)

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has appointed international prudential regulator Heidi Richards and Auckland macroeconomics academic Prasanna Gai as the two external members of its new Financial Policy Committee.“The committee,” said one source on condition of anonymity, “is still dominated by the board [members of the central bank], so I am not expecting that these [external] appointments are going to make much of a difference.”In December last year, BusinessDesk reported that new Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) Governor Anna...