RBNZ is an excellent institution. Yeah right

Reserve Bank Governor Anna Breman's Tui ad moment. (Image: NZME)
Andrew Body
Andrew Body
Tue, 27 Jan 2026
There is a story in New Zealand bank prudential history that partly explains why we have got to where we are and what the alternative could have been.In January 2004, NZ's then Minister of Finance, Michael Cullen, and the Australian Federal Treasurer, Peter Costello, jointly announced a working group of officials to consider options for harmonising the prudential regulation of the NZ and Australian banking systems. At the time, Basel 2 and its advanced credit risk modelling raised questions about how NZ banks, mostly owned by Australia...
A year in KiwiSaver
The median KiwiSaver balanced fund returned 9.7% in 2025.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Infrastructure

Hoping for a fast-track, Waste Management says competitors can’t handle more waste.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
A road of national significance project had to be withdrawn from the fast-track.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
Private equity embraces locked-box M&A deals
Locked-box structures offer exit efficiency in sell-side focus.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
OIO approval awaited in Tāmaki Healthcare deal
The sale to TPG is expected to be completed in February or March.

Andy Macdonald 22 Jan 2026
Winston Peters tells RBNZ boss to ‘stay in her lane’
Breman bypasses Finance Minister Nicola Willis, MFAT to pledge solidarity to Fed boss.

Andy Macdonald 14 Jan 2026
RBNZ appoints new committee members
External appointments to the committee meet a mixed response.

Andy Macdonald 13 Jan 2026