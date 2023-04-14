Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

RBNZ money printing chalked up nearly $20b in losses

RBNZ money printing chalked up nearly $20b in losses
The Reserve Bank printed about $55b during covid plus lending banks $19b of cheap money. (Image: Getty)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Fri, 14 Apr 2023
Treasury estimates the direct fiscal loss to the government from the Reserve Bank’s covid-era large-scale asset programme (LSAP) is about $10.5 billion.And that’s before the mark-to-market losses on the LSAP portfolio, which were $8.75b at the end of February – the March data is due next Tuesday.In papers Treasury proactively released on Wednesday, the agency has questioned whether the RBNZ should continue paying interest at the official cash rate (OCR), currently 5.25%, on all settlement cash and is suggesting it could create...
Business of Sport: real-life Ted Lassos driving improbable sporting dream
Sport

Business of Sport: real-life Ted Lassos driving improbable sporting dream

Sometime in the past week, I swear Russell Crowe has muttered under his breath: “Why not me?”

Trevor McKewen 12:00pm
Economy

Manufacturing activity declined in March

The seasonally adjusted PMI for March was 48.1, which was 3.6 points down from February.

Staff reporters 11:02am
Manufacturing activity declined in March
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, April 14, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, April 14, 2023

More Finance

Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics
Finance Analysis

Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics

The deals are still coming, if not at a previous breakneck speed.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
How to get private capital into public infrastructure: Napier's example
Finance

Todd Dawson: How to get private capital into public infrastructure: Napier's example

Napier Port's CEO, Todd Dawson, argues that the rest of the country can learn a lot from the port’s partial privatisation.

Todd Dawson 5:00am
Westpac raises some mortgage rates, cuts longer rates
Finance

Westpac raises some mortgage rates, cuts longer rates

While Westpac is raising its floating and fixed-term mortgage rates out to two years, it has cut its three-to-five-year fixed rates.

Staff reporters 13 Apr 2023
Better quality demands helped fuel house prices: Reserve Bank
Finance

Better quality demands helped fuel house prices: Reserve Bank

Reserve Bank researcher Andrew Coleman says increased demand for better quality housing is one of the reasons house prices rose.

Jenny Ruth 13 Apr 2023