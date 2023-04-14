RBNZ money printing chalked up nearly $20b in losses

The Reserve Bank printed about $55b during covid plus lending banks $19b of cheap money. (Image: Getty)

Treasury estimates the direct fiscal loss to the government from the Reserve Bank’s covid-era large-scale asset programme (LSAP) is about $10.5 billion.And that’s before the mark-to-market losses on the LSAP portfolio, which were $8.75b at the end of February – the March data is due next Tuesday.In papers Treasury proactively released on Wednesday, the agency has questioned whether the RBNZ should continue paying interest at the official cash rate (OCR), currently 5.25%, on all settlement cash and is suggesting it could create...