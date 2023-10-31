Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

RBNZ stress testing: 82% of sheep and beef farms unprofitable at $150/t emission price

RBNZ stress testing: 82% of sheep and beef farms unprofitable at $150/t emission price
(Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 31 Oct 2023
More than three-quarters of beef and sheep farmers would be unprofitable if any future emissions pricing on carbon dioxide equivalent they had to pay hit $150 per tonne.While 82% of sheep and beef operations would be in the red, nearly half of dairy farms would also be unprofitable.That’s according to stress testing undertaken by banks who were tasked by the Reverse Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to look at what any potential price between $15/t and $150/t meant for farmers’ bottom lines.Under the outgoing Labour government, pricing has...
Rakon hits 2-year low as global telco slowdown threatens earnings
Markets

Rakon hits 2-year low as global telco slowdown threatens earnings

The long-term outlook is still robust.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Law & Regulation

ComCom outlines what it will test in proposed Serato deal

The tussle over DJ supremacy continues. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
ComCom outlines what it will test in proposed Serato deal
Finance

Supie needs a superhero – can it be saved?

But they'd have to move "very, very" quickly.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Supie needs a superhero – can it be saved?

More Finance

Supie needs a superhero – can it be saved?
Finance

Supie needs a superhero – can it be saved?

But they'd have to move "very, very" quickly.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Receivers appointed to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts
Finance

Receivers appointed to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

They were appointed on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 30 Oct 2023
Supie goes bust, likely heading for liquidation
Finance

Supie goes bust, likely heading for liquidation

It comes after the board quit on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 30 Oct 2023
Reserve Bank: 'Some areas of concern are emerging'
Finance

Reserve Bank: 'Some areas of concern are emerging'

The RBNZ says the full impact of high interest rates is yet to be seen.

Staff reporters 30 Oct 2023