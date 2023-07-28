Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Receivers sell 46% stake in champion racehorse for just under $20,000

Receivers sell 46% stake in champion racehorse for just under $20,000
Opie Bosson riding Mongolian Khan and owner Lin Lang after winning the Caulfield Cup. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 28 Jul 2023
The receivers of the company, which had a 46% stake in champion racehorse Mongolian Khan, managed to sell the shareholding for just under $20,000.Selling the stake in the well-known stud horse was the final task Grant Thornton’s Ray Cox and Stephanie Jeffrey had to do in the receivership of Inner Mongolia Rider Horse Industry.The pair were appointed to the company – owned by a Chinese firm of the same name and directed by Lin Lang – by the Bank of China, which was owed $573,000, in May last year, with their final report filed...
Complaints over wage subsidy attack ads partially upheld
Law & Regulation

Complaints over wage subsidy attack ads partially upheld

The Integrity Institute has been ordered to withdraw its ads in their current form.

Greg Hurrell 4:01pm
Primary Sector

Fonterra engaging with Brazil's competition watchdog

Concerns touch on some but not all products in combined Lactalis and DPA portfolio.

Rebecca Howard 3:20pm
Fonterra engaging with Brazil's competition watchdog
Bloomberg

Trump faces fresh charges in Mar-a-Lago secret documents probe

Prosecutors allege Trump and two of his employees tried to delete security footage.

Bloomberg 1:15pm
Trump faces fresh charges in Mar-a-Lago secret documents probe

More Finance

Education Perfect's restructure not a cost-cutting process, says COO
Finance

Education Perfect's restructure not a cost-cutting process, says COO

The plan comes just a month after its chief executive, Alex Burke, left the business.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Judge has his doubts about Mark Hotchin's evidence during trial
Finance

Judge has his doubts about Mark Hotchin's evidence during trial

Justice Pheroze Jagose released his judgment this morning.

Riley Kennedy 27 Jul 2023
From $77m to zero – Fisher Funds' performance fee
Finance

From $77m to zero – Fisher Funds' performance fee

The KiwiSaver provider recorded an increase in total expenses from $63.9m to $96.0m.

Victoria Young 27 Jul 2023
Ezibuy liquidators to continue operating business to sell off inventory
Finance

Ezibuy liquidators to continue operating business to sell off inventory

The liquidators were appointed last week.

Riley Kennedy 27 Jul 2023