Receivers to sell Waikato dairy farm operation after debt mediation failure

Cows being milked on a Waikato dairy farm. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 27 Jun 2023
The receivers of a Waikato dairy farming operation owing more than $25 million to the bank are looking to sell off the farms after the business failed to comply with the farm debt mediation scheme.In April, BDO’s Colin Gower and Diana Matchett were brought in by the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) as receivers of Fielden Farms Limited as well as two other entities: Mark Fielden Ofsoske and Judith Ann Ofsoske Partnership and The MF Ofsoske Family Trust and The JA Ofsoske Family Trust Partnership.The company, according to their first report, oper...
Manufacturers and distributors to fund scheme to keep electrical waste out of landfills
Law & Regulation

Manufacturers and distributors to fund scheme to keep electrical waste out of landfills

Anything with a plug or battery will one day be recyclable under a proposed scheme.

Greg Hurrell 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Law & Regulation

Entain offers $100m for online gambling monopoly

The betting agency is trying not to spook the political horses.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Finance

Cooper leaves with the bank's populist reputation intact.

Staff reporters 9:05am
Finance

The hearing is set down for the week.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Finance

The dispute relates to rental income.

Riley Kennedy 26 Jun 2023
Finance

The fund manager scrapped the fee earlier this year.

Victoria Young 26 Jun 2023