Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Rosa Foods in liquidation, owing $2.7m

Rosa Foods in liquidation, owing $2.7m
The company had a significant portion of the ready-to-eat meal market. (Image: Rosa Foods)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 03 Apr 2023
Wellington pre-made deli food manufacturer Rosa Foods has ended up in liquidation with a shortfall of $2.7 million.In January, Iain Shephard and Jessica Kellow, of BDO Wellington, were appointed voluntary administrators of Rosa Foods.The company, owned by Anais Food Group, designs and manufactures pre-packed chilled meals sold at supermarkets across the country. It produces brands such as Rosa Foods, Rosie’s Kitchen, The Wrappery and El Santo.At the time of Shephard and Kellow’s appointment as administrators, they told BusinessDesk...
Opec+ makes shock million-barrel cut in new inflation risk
Energy

Opec+ makes shock million-barrel cut in new inflation risk

Oil price surges after Opec+ makes an unexpected crude production cut.

Bloomberg 12:43pm
Finance

NZ's red meat exports plunge in February

NZ exported about $885m worth of red meat products during the month.

Staff reporters 11:30am
NZ's red meat exports plunge in February
Finance

Over a third of SMEs face funding shortfall

The business owners say they could only sustain their operations for six months.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Over a third of SMEs face funding shortfall

More Finance

NZ's red meat exports plunge in February
Finance

NZ's red meat exports plunge in February

NZ exported about $885m worth of red meat products during the month.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Over a third of SMEs face funding shortfall
Finance

Over a third of SMEs face funding shortfall

The business owners say they could only sustain their operations for six months.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again
Finance

Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again

The midpoint is now $8.30/kgMS.

Riley Kennedy 9:18am
Silver Fern Farms CEO: 'pace of change doesn't seem to slow down'
Finance

Silver Fern Farms CEO: 'pace of change doesn't seem to slow down'

The meat company reported its annual results on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am