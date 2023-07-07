Menu
Rude shock as entity behind NZ Karen's Diner goes under

Karen's Diner was billed as an interactive experience with rude wait staff insulting diners. (Image: Karen's Diner)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 07 Jul 2023
A liquidator has been appointed to the New Zealand business of restaurant chain Karen’s Diner, a month after its Australian parent collapsed.BWA Insolvency’s Bryan Williams was appointed liquidator of Viral Ventures NZ on Tuesday.The entity operated the sole Karen’s Diner outlet in the Auckland suburb of Mt Eden, which reportedly opened in August last year.The global chain grew in popularity with restaurants built around the premise of “Karen” staff members insulting customers. Going underThe company had more...
Biodiversity credit scheme to boost native tree planting
Environment

Biodiversity credit scheme to boost native tree planting

The government aims to encourage landowners to protect native habitats on their property.

Greg Hurrell 11:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 07, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Retail

NZ Sugar faces criminal charges over sugar recall

The sugar company is facing over $1.5m in fines across seven charges.

Ella Somers 5:00am
The downfall of wannabe milk processor Happy Valley Nutrition
Finance

The downfall of wannabe milk processor Happy Valley Nutrition

It entered voluntary administration on Tuesday.

Riley Kennedy 06 Jul 2023
Administrators appointed to ASX-listed Happy Valley Nutrition
Finance

Administrators appointed to ASX-listed Happy Valley Nutrition

Market conditions left the company unable to secure the funding to continue.

Riley Kennedy 05 Jul 2023
Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker
Finance

Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker

Westpac won the contract after a direct source procurement process.

Rebecca Howard 05 Jul 2023
a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland
Finance

a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland

It had alleged the use of A2 by Theland was likely to “deceive or confuse” consumers.

Riley Kennedy 05 Jul 2023