Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Serko upgrades revenue guidance following stronger performance

Staff reporters
Mon, 23 Jan 2023
Stronger-than-expected revenue performance has seen travel software provider Serko upgrade its revenue guidance for the current financial year.Solid trading results over the traditionally season-low period, from late December through to mid-January, had given greater certainty over the revenue period, the dual-listed company said in the statement to the market.Its total income was now expected to be in the range of $42 million to $47m.The guidance range for total income represented an increase of between 123% and 149% respectively on total inco...
Finance

Serko's shares up on the back of strong revenue

The travel software provider's shares were trading at $2.30 this morning.

Riley Kennedy 12:03pm
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Hipkins’ biggest challenge: relevance

Hipkins will struggle to establish himself as more than a caretaker PM until the polls close on Oct 14.

Pattrick Smellie 12:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday Jan 23, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am