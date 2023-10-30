Menu
Simplicity 'goes large' with new homebuilding fund

The Simplicity Living build-to-rent development in Onehunga. (Image: Simplicity Living)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 30 Oct 2023
Nonprofit fund manager Simplicity is setting up a dedicated housing fund with the ambitious goal of building and funding 25,000 homes over the next 10-15 years.To do this, managing director Sam Stubbs said the new homes and income fund and existing Simplicity housing investments would need to scale to something like $12 billion under management, a figure he said was equivalent to 5% of term deposits held in New Zealand.The project, which Stubbs likened to a new deal for NZ investors, was the continuation of what Simplicity had already been doin...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, October 30, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, October 30, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Nokia cutbacks no threat to NZ 5G rollout

Global telcos have been overhauling their operations in the face of soft demand.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Luxon's My Way is not exactly the corporate way

Luxon has been singing Frank Sinatra all week.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
More Finance

Reserve Bank: 'Some areas of concern are emerging'
Finance

The RBNZ says the full impact of high interest rates is yet to be seen.

Staff reporters 11:10am
Fraudster's vineyard sold, but receivers got nothing
Finance

KPMG pair on Colin Rath case are "considering their options".

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
MicroGEM parent owes $44m according to UK liquidator
Finance

The court ruled the company made unlawful deductions from wages.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Downturn hits Dairy Farms NZ's profit
Finance

The business operates eight dairy farms in the South Island.

Riley Kennedy 27 Oct 2023