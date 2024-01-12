Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Southern Cross Travel discovers 20-year discounting error

Southern Cross Travel discovers 20-year discounting error
Those extra dollars can go towards another travel experience. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Fri, 12 Jan 2024
Southern Cross Travel Insurance is refunding almost $7 million to customers who didn’t receive a discount on policies dating back to 2001.Last year, the travel insurance arm of the country’s biggest health insurer discovered some customers didn’t receive the discount they were entitled to, and it’s been contacting clients to refund them.The group flagged the issue in its annual report for the June 2023 year, saying it was well down the track of putting the issue right as it refunded affected customers and made changes to...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, January 12, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, January 12, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Faafoi appointed new chief executive of Insurance Council

Faafoi replaces Tim Grafton. 

Rebecca Howard 7:50am
Faafoi appointed new chief executive of Insurance Council
Immigration

Aussie puts out extra bait to tempt nurses

Australia is already more competitive in recruiting skilled migrants.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Aussie puts out extra bait to tempt nurses

More Finance

Crowd-funding: one easily-led man’s journey
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Crowd-funding: one easily-led man’s journey

Limited disclosure makes crowd-funding popular. Poor disclosure limits its future.

Pattrick Smellie 09 Jan 2024
Gerry Harvey’s NZ lending turns into magic millions
Finance

Gerry Harvey’s NZ lending turns into magic millions

The billionaire Westbury Stud owner is adding money-lending to horse breeding.

Paul McBeth 09 Jan 2024
IAG includes extra A$250m for NZ in its 2024 catastrophe reinsurance
Finance

IAG includes extra A$250m for NZ in its 2024 catastrophe reinsurance

The insurer is still assessing the cost of Australian claims in December.  

Staff reporters 04 Jan 2024
Why NZ shouldn't forget Vietnam
Finance

Why NZ shouldn't forget Vietnam

NZ faces tough competition making inroads into this fast-growing Asian economy.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Dec 2023