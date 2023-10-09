Menu
Stefan Lepionka says judge was wrong in battle against lawyers

Stefan Lepionka says his lawyers were negligent. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
Juice magnate Stefan Lepionka is trying to argue the high court was wrong to rule that a supposed agreement struck in 2016 between him and his former lawyers constituted a full and final settlement.The businessman is appealing Justice Francis Cooke’s judgment from July, which saw his company, Lepionka & Company Investments Limited (LCIL), fail in his bid to obtain $4 million out of Gibson Sheat for negligence.It related to a long-running dispute Lepionka had with property developer Garth Paterson that led to years of lawsuits and clai...
NZ First calls for a royal commission into 'media independence'
Winston Peters wants to take on the broadcasting portfolio in the next government. 

Daniel Dunkley 12:00pm
US Dollar climbs as traders seek safe havens after attack in Israel

The greenback rose versus the euro and pound as trading began in Sydney.

Bloomberg 10:30am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, October 09, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?  

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Fonterra lifts forecast payout on improved outlook
Fonterra lifts forecast payout on improved outlook

It's the first increase this season by the co-op.

Riley Kennedy 8:57am
PwC liquidators pursue claim against livestock shipping company
PwC liquidators pursue claim against livestock shipping company

They had been struggling to find funding.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital
Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital

The Southland company delisted from the USX last year.

Riley Kennedy 06 Oct 2023
Back to the future in FMA's pitch to license custodians
Back to the future in FMA's pitch to license custodians

Policymakers appear to have dropped the ball a decade ago.

Paul McBeth 06 Oct 2023