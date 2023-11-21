Menu
Subscribers in the dark after FMA stop notice on David McEwen

David McEwen ran a service offering stock tips. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Tue, 21 Nov 2023
“Everything seems to have ground to a halt,” says Fred, a subscriber to David McEwen’s stock-picking service.“His phone’s cut off … he’s probably done that, so you can’t ring him,” the investor said.BusinessDesk has made several unsuccessful attempts to contact stock picker and financial adviser McEwen.Fred, who asked for his identity to be kept secret, has been a subscriber to McEwen’s newsletter for more than 30 years and has also lent the former journalist money.    '...
Coalition negotiation endgame? ministerial positions
Politics

Coalition negotiation endgame? ministerial positions

With the "big rocks" of policy out of the way, bids for ministerial influence are next.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Finance

NZGIF offers new debt funding for SMEs to decarbonise

Early stage debt funding is normally hard to come by for SMEs.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Economy

Consumers don't look to be full of Christmas cheer

Economists expect Friday's data to point to ongoing spending weakness. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Finance

Early stage debt funding is normally hard to come by for SMEs.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Talking to the taxman about trusts
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Talking to the taxman about trusts

The most detailed view so far of how trusts are used has just been released.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Tower calls time on insuring commercial farms
Finance

Tower calls time on insuring commercial farms

Aon will pick up the affected customers.

Staff reporters 20 Nov 2023
Ezibuy's Aussie owner still sees opportunity in NZ
Finance

Ezibuy's Aussie owner still sees opportunity in NZ

It had put in an offer to buy back Ezibuy's assets.

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023