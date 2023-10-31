Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Supie needs a superhero – can it be saved?

Supie needs a superhero – can it be saved?
Sarah Balle was so confident just a short time ago. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 31 Oct 2023
“We’re super stoked with that and the support of our investors.”That was a comment made by Supie founder Sarah Balle, speaking to BusinessDesk earlier this month about the apparent success of their recent capital raise.In a matter of weeks, that support appears to have vanished, with a key investor pulling out late last week and two of its three directors quitting on Friday.On Monday, voluntary administrators were appointed, with roughly 115 staff told they no longer had jobs and Supie was likely to head for liquidation, owing...
Rakon hits 2-year low as global telco slowdown threatens earnings
Markets

Rakon hits 2-year low as global telco slowdown threatens earnings

The long-term outlook is still robust.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Finance

RBNZ stress testing: 82% of sheep and beef farms unprofitable at $150/t emission price

It also looked at the impact of droughts.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
RBNZ stress testing: 82% of sheep and beef farms unprofitable at $150/t emission price
Law & Regulation

ComCom outlines what it will test in proposed Serato deal

The tussle over DJ supremacy continues. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
ComCom outlines what it will test in proposed Serato deal

More Finance

RBNZ stress testing: 82% of sheep and beef farms unprofitable at $150/t emission price
Finance

RBNZ stress testing: 82% of sheep and beef farms unprofitable at $150/t emission price

It also looked at the impact of droughts.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Receivers appointed to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts
Finance

Receivers appointed to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

They were appointed on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 30 Oct 2023
Supie goes bust, likely heading for liquidation
Finance

Supie goes bust, likely heading for liquidation

It comes after the board quit on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 30 Oct 2023
Reserve Bank: 'Some areas of concern are emerging'
Finance

Reserve Bank: 'Some areas of concern are emerging'

The RBNZ says the full impact of high interest rates is yet to be seen.

Staff reporters 30 Oct 2023