Tailwinds push open banking into 2026 and beyond

(Image: DepositPhotos)

A slew of open-banking fintechs see 2026 as a key growth phase for the nascent sector, with insiders picking ramp-ups in new entrants, fundraising deals and growth-driven consolidation.Five open-banking executives spoken to by BusinessDesk gave a rosy outlook for the sector through 2026 and beyond, with the current focus on rolling out new products and inking contracts.These developments indicate a young sector on a long but promising pathway to maturation, one that technologically advances everyday banking and provides a services boon for cust...