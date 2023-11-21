Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Talking to the taxman about trusts

Talking to the taxman about trusts
The family home is often protected by a trust. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 21 Nov 2023
The first of former revenue minister David Parker’s booby traps for high-income taxpayers' use of trusts has gone off.The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) late last week published a summary of findings from the closest look ever taken “to provide insights into the way that trusts are used in NZ (to inform generally and inform policy decisions) and ensure compliance with the 39% tax rule”.The report is described as a “one-off analysis of the 170,000 trusts subject to the new disclosure requirements in the 2022 tax year...
Coalition negotiation endgame? ministerial positions
Politics

Coalition negotiation endgame? ministerial positions

With the "big rocks" of policy out of the way, bids for ministerial influence are next.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Finance

NZGIF offers new debt funding for SMEs to decarbonise

Early stage debt funding is normally hard to come by for SMEs.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZGIF offers new debt funding for SMEs to decarbonise
Economy

Consumers don't look to be full of Christmas cheer

Economists expect Friday's data to point to ongoing spending weakness. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Consumers don't look to be full of Christmas cheer

More Finance

NZGIF offers new debt funding for SMEs to decarbonise
Finance

NZGIF offers new debt funding for SMEs to decarbonise

Early stage debt funding is normally hard to come by for SMEs.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Subscribers in the dark after FMA stop notice on David McEwen
Finance

Subscribers in the dark after FMA stop notice on David McEwen

“His phone’s cut off … he’s probably done that so you can’t ring him,” an investor said.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Tower calls time on insuring commercial farms
Finance

Tower calls time on insuring commercial farms

Aon will pick up the affected customers.

Staff reporters 20 Nov 2023
Ezibuy's Aussie owner still sees opportunity in NZ
Finance

Ezibuy's Aussie owner still sees opportunity in NZ

It had put in an offer to buy back Ezibuy's assets.

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023