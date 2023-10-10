Menu
The Doshis of Rainbow Corner elusive ahead of bankruptcy proceedings

Rainbow Corner's Bhavini and Rahul Doshi were presented with an award by former prime minister John Key. (Image: Facebook)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 10 Oct 2023
The two directors of the embattled early childcare education company Rainbow Corner are facing the threat of bankruptcy.But it appears no one can find them ahead of this week's hearing.Bhavini and Rahul Doshi founded Rainbow Corner in 2018 and operated 13 early childhood education (ECE) centres across the country, a network of in-home-based childcare providers and an ECE private training establishment employing about 130 staff.But it collapsed earlier this year with liquidators, receivers and administrators taking control of the group&rsq...
Election uncertainty spells short-term turbulence for NZ dollar
Election uncertainty spells short-term turbulence for NZ dollar

The New Zealand dollar last traded at 59.82 US cents.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Avalia Immunotherapies collapses, owes $1m to Callaghan Innovation

The company had helped developed a covid-19 vaccine.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Car dealers brace for EV surge, ute slump

Drivers betting on National are holding off buying utes. But EV sales may surge.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
