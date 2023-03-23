Menu
The sound and the fury of banking failures

Silicon Valley Bank became a household name for all the wrong reasons. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
When banks blow up, it’s a significant thing. They’re meant to be the institutions that can withstand the ebbs and flows of an increasingly connected global economy and should be the place to park your money – either as a depositor or even as a shareholder. To see two chunky mid-tier United States banks fall over is reminiscent of the early days of the global financial crisis (GFC) 15 years ago. To see a venerable Swiss institution knocked out and taken over by a rival to form a Zürich powerhouse is scarily...
Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'
Policy

Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'

Both major parties have put off funding science properly, says the NZ scientist.

Greg Hurrell 2:00pm
Infrastructure

Flood and cyclone insurance claims top $1 billion

Insurance claims and payments will continue to rise.

Pattrick Smellie 12:36pm
Flood and cyclone insurance claims top $1 billion
Cars

Charging ahead: $400m into EV network to cope with demand

NZ is lagging behind the rest of the world in EV charger delivery.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Charging ahead: $400m into EV network to cope with demand

