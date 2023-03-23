The sound and the fury of banking failures

Silicon Valley Bank became a household name for all the wrong reasons. (Image: Getty)

When banks blow up, it’s a significant thing. They’re meant to be the institutions that can withstand the ebbs and flows of an increasingly connected global economy and should be the place to park your money – either as a depositor or even as a shareholder. To see two chunky mid-tier United States banks fall over is reminiscent of the early days of the global financial crisis (GFC) 15 years ago. To see a venerable Swiss institution knocked out and taken over by a rival to form a Zürich powerhouse is scarily...