The talk of the town: What will Budget 2024 reveal for social investment?

Adithi Pandit is a partner at Deloitte. (Image: Supplied)
Adithi Pandit
Wed, 29 May 2024
Social investment has been the talk of the town since this government established it as a key organising principle for changing the delivery of social services. This has led to a flurry of announcements, media releases and editorials on the topic. While social investment would appear to be the answer to everything, we are hoping this Budget helps bring clarity to what exactly the question is. At its heart, social investment is an approach to policy and operations that uses data, evidence and analysis to make strategic decisions a...
Mike King welcomes scrutiny
Policy

Mike King welcomes scrutiny

Mike King opens the books to BusinessDesk.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Property

Asset Plus considers sale of key Albany property

A 15-year lease to Auckland Council a 'significant milestone' for the portfolio.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Asset Plus considers sale of key Albany property
Markets

Gas sector at odds over closing wholesale market

Market only viable option for some gas users says regulator.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Gas sector at odds over closing wholesale market

More Finance

DTIs here by July - Reserve Bank
Finance

DTIs here by July - Reserve Bank

New loan restrictions are likely to limit home lending during boom times.

Staff reporters 28 May 2024
What the budget will mean for inflation battle
Finance

Cameron Bagrie: What the budget will mean for inflation battle

A few boxes are yet to be ticked before the government can relax. 

Cameron Bagrie 27 May 2024
Startups should hold off fundraising if they can, says Enterprise Angels
Finance

Startups should hold off fundraising if they can, says Enterprise Angels

But it's a good time for investors to buy into startups that are looking for funds.

Greg Hurrell 21 May 2024
BlackRock yet to make investments from NZ climate fund
Finance

BlackRock yet to make investments from NZ climate fund

But the investment manager has appointed an Auckland-based managing director.

Oliver Lewis 20 May 2024