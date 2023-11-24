Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Tower to present risk ratings on sea surge, landslips in coming months

Tower to present risk ratings on sea surge, landslips in coming months
(Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
Tower will show customers its ratings on landslide and sea surge risks as it tries to paint a more accurate picture for its 321,000 customers in an environment where more regular natural disasters are driving up premiums.The New Zealand stock exchange-listed general insurer was at the forefront of introducing risk-based pricing, where it used granular data to match premiums to the potential to pay a claim rather than smooth them out across all its customers.That’s meant some customers in areas more prone to natural hazards have faced stee...
Ski hills ‘live and die’ on snowmaking – NZSki
Property

Ski hills ‘live and die’ on snowmaking – NZSki

Australians continue to fill the void left by domestic skiers.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Politics

The wait is over: new govt today

Christopher Luxon says Parliament will sit on Dec 5.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The wait is over: new govt today
Business Free

Crime-busting business takes out top spot at NZTE awards

Reducing retail crime, which costs up to $150 billion a year globally, is big business.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Crime-busting business takes out top spot at NZTE awards

More Finance

Clover Corp takes steps to control Melody Dairies
Finance

Clover Corp takes steps to control Melody Dairies

Landcorp is the largest shareholder in the spray drying joint venture.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Tower cans dividend after storm-related losses
Finance

Tower cans dividend after storm-related losses

Tower has been expanding its operational hub in Fiji to help cap costs.

Paul McBeth 23 Nov 2023
A new gold rush for investors
Finance Free

A new gold rush for investors

The co-founders of Goldie want to help more people invest and create wealth.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 23 Nov 2023
BX Foods intends to file statements by Jan, lawyer says
Finance

BX Foods intends to file statements by Jan, lawyer says

It once said the audit process was 'unduly onerous and burdensome'. 

Riley Kennedy 23 Nov 2023