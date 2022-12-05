Menu
Treasury wellbeing report all but ignores inflation

Inflation is the thief in your pocket – and the elephant in the room. (Image: Getty)
Jenny Ruth
Mon, 05 Dec 2022
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand isn’t the only government agency in denial about inflation if the Treasury’s report on wellbeing is anything to go on.In the entire 114-page report, Te Tai Waiora: Wellbeing in Aotearoa New Zealand 2022, the word inflation appears once – in a footnote explaining how income is measured – while the word inflationary appears three times, twice on the page which discusses the impact of geopolitical instability.The solitary other mention of the current cost-of-living crisis is in a box discussi...
