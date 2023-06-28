Menu
TSB kicks off restructuring as CEO prepares to step down

Taranaki locals are as parochial about their bank as they are about their mountain. (Image: Depositphotos)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 28 Jun 2023
TSB Bank has started a consultation process with staff, proposing a series of changes across the business as chief executive Donna Cooper prepares to leave the country’s seventh-biggest lender by assets. Cooper departs the New Plymouth-based bank on July 28, ending five years in charge of TSB and presiding over faster lending growth than the wider system. That was accompanied by a sharp increase in operating costs and declining rates of profitability, with net profit of $19.9 million in the March year almost half the prior year....
Mandatory climate reporting on track
Around 200 financial organisations and companies must disclose their climate risks.

Greg Hurrell 11:26am
FMA sets out how it will police new annual climate reporting standards

The FMA says it will focus on serious misconduct in the early years of climate reporting.

Greg Hurrell 11:17am
Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events

As well as loan guarantees, a $240m concessionary finance scheme has been announced.

Jem Traylen 11:00am
NZ bank margins stay high as recession bites
NZ banks continue to report historically high net interest margins.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Hotchin knew about rental situation, but didn't know all the facts
Hotchin gave evidence in the high court on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 28 Jun 2023
Hotchin lawsuit: vendor 'never fully articulated' reduced rent, says agent
Mark Hotchin is expected to give evidence on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 28 Jun 2023