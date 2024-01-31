Menu
UK's competition watchdog sniffs around AlphaTheta, Serato deal

No formal investigation has been launched in the UK – yet. (Image: Serato)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 31 Jan 2024
The United Kingdom’s competition watchdog is joining New Zealand’s Commerce Commission in probing AlphaTheta’s proposed US$65 million (NZ$105.9m) acquisition of Serato over monopoly concerns.Japanese-owned AlphaTheta, which is known in music circles for its Pioneer DJ brand, is seeking clearance from the Commerce Commission to buy NZ music software firm Serato plus earnouts if certain targets are achieved.Serato customer and Pioneer DJ rival inMusic opposed the deal, saying the transaction would create a vertically integrated...
