Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Westpac borrowers mostly managing shift to higher rates

Westpac borrowers mostly managing shift to higher rates
About 88% of the bank's customers have rolled onto higher rates. (Image: Deposit Photos)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
Westpac New Zealand’s mortgage holders, who collectively owe about $65.8 billion, are mostly managing the shift to higher interest rates, with higher wages largely covering their increased spending. The country’s fourth-largest lender by assets grew its mortgage book 3% in the year to September, slightly slower than the rest of the market and, although credit risks are heightening as more customers move to higher interest rates, most of its borrowers are coping with the increase. Chief executive Catherine McGrath told Busi...
Two years of flight disruptions ahead due to engine problem – Air NZ
Markets

Two years of flight disruptions ahead due to engine problem – Air NZ

The airline had warned it expected scheduling complications from January 2024.

Staff reporters 10:00am
World

The new headache for bosses: employees aren’t quitting

Last year, companies were struggling to keep staff, now not enough are leaving their jobs.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
The new headache for bosses: employees aren’t quitting
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, November 07, 2023

More Finance

Qippay takes another step with Westpac deal
Finance

Qippay takes another step with Westpac deal

The big banks are getting on board, but Kiwibank still lacks a ticket.

Ben Moore 5:00am
BNZ bankrupts Matthew Davey in Aus
Finance

BNZ bankrupts Matthew Davey in Aus

He was bankrupted here in NZ in May.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Alliance Group expects worst result in a decade
Finance

Alliance Group expects worst result in a decade

It's due to report its full-year results this month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
New boss at TSB
Finance

New boss at TSB

Kerry Boielle has been appointed as the new chief executive of TSB, starting in January.  Boielle is currently with Southern Cross Health Society, holding concurrent senior management roles. Prior to that, she had 17 years' banking experience in senior roles with both ASB Ban...

Staff reporters 06 Nov 2023