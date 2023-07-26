Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Westpac lowers milk price forecast due to 'ongoing sluggishness' in Chinese market

Westpac lowers milk price forecast due to 'ongoing sluggishness' in Chinese market
Westpac still expects global prices to eventually recover, says Nathan Penny. (Image: Fonterra)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 26 Jul 2023
Westpac has lowered its milk price forecast by more than a dollar per kilogram of milk solids due to “ongoing sluggishness” in the Chinese market.And it believes Fonterra “might” lower its range.The bank is now forecasting a milk price of $7.80 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS), down from $8.90 per kgMS for the new dairy season.That’s compared to Fonterra’s latest forecast for $7.25 to $8.75 per kgMS, with a midpoint of $8.00.  ANZ Bank has also lowered its forecast to $7.75 per kgMS.The slashed forecas...
Carbon prices bounce in 'Sliding Doors' moment
Policy

Carbon prices bounce in 'Sliding Doors' moment

Some confidence has been restored but uncertainties remain in carbon markets.

Ian Llewellyn 4:50pm
Finance

New Tower shareholder happy at 5.8%

Pacific International has no plans beyond its initial investment.

Paul McBeth 4:48pm
New Tower shareholder happy at 5.8%
Primary Sector

Fonterra and Nestlé's sale of DPA Brazil faces challenge

The two dairy giants agreed to sell DPA for $210 million. 

Rebecca Howard 1:20pm
Fonterra and Nestlé's sale of DPA Brazil faces challenge

More Finance

New Tower shareholder happy at 5.8%
Finance

New Tower shareholder happy at 5.8%

Pacific International has no plans beyond its initial investment.

Paul McBeth 4:48pm
Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?
Finance

Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?

The US market can have more to do with rates than our central bank settings.

Brent Melville 24 Jul 2023
How bad could this dairy season get?
Finance

How bad could this dairy season get?

Dairy prices have already slipped three times this season – it only started in June.

Rebecca Howard and Riley Kennedy 24 Jul 2023
When it comes to KiwiSaver, performance trumps fees
Finance

Warren Couillault: When it comes to KiwiSaver, performance trumps fees

The KiwiSaver sector seems to have confused “value for money" with "cheapest".

Warren Couillault 22 Jul 2023