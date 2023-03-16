Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Where is Sky Stone Group’s Shane Zhou?

Where is Sky Stone Group’s Shane Zhou?
A drone shot of the half-completed building in Auckland's Epsom. (Image: Colliers)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 16 Mar 2023
Where is Xin (Shane) Zhou?That’s the question being asked as receivers try to recover millions owing from the property developer’s failed apartment building now on the market in a mortgagee sale.Limited information is available online about Zhou’s Sky Stone Group, however, the Companies Office says there are about 10 different businesses using the group’s name, which he is connected to.It appears the group had previously undertaken multiple developments in Auckland.Two of the companies are in liquidation and a third, the...
Onslow now estimated to cost over $15 billion
Infrastructure

Onslow now estimated to cost over $15 billion

A pumped hydro scheme at Lake Onslow was originally estimated at $4 billion.

Ian Llewellyn 11:55am
Economy

GDP decline worse than expected

Economists are divided about what the result means for the interest rate outlook.

Andy Fyers 11:26am
GDP decline worse than expected
Finance

Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer

The original $1.34 per share offer was knocked back by minority shareholders.

Staff reporters 10:05am
Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer

More Finance

Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer
Finance

Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer

The original $1.34 per share offer was knocked back by minority shareholders.

Staff reporters 10:05am
NZ and Australian share markets poised to drop on Credit Suisse jitters
Finance

NZ and Australian share markets poised to drop on Credit Suisse jitters

Banking sector jitters continue to dominate global markets with all eyes on Credit Suisse Group. 

Rebecca Howard 8:35am
Pegasus Health scoops up Melon Health's business
Finance

Pegasus Health scoops up Melon Health's business

The transaction was settled earlier this month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
BNZ calls PwC receivers in on ECE group
Finance

BNZ calls PwC receivers in on ECE group

Inland Revenue is also trying to liquidate the company.

Riley Kennedy 15 Mar 2023