Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Why interest rates might not fall that far

Why interest rates might not fall that far
The interest rate peak will be followed by a fall – but how far? (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Wed, 12 Apr 2023
At the end of 2020, I wrote about taking out some five-year borrowing at 2.99%, a move outside of the crowd.I typically favoured the one-year rate, but my reasoning then was simple. Inflation risks were rising fast. The five-year rate may have been 80 basis points higher than the one-year rate, but sub-3% for five years amidst inflationary risks was too cheap to ignore.  People often ask me what I am doing now? My answer is: not much. That might seem like a cop-out, but doing nothing is still actually making a conscious decision...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 12, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Du Val in ‘negotiations’ and high electricity prices likely to persist

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 7:18am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Du Val in ‘negotiations’ and high electricity prices likely to persist
Opinion

David Chaplin: The crowd goes mild for peer-to-disappear performance

Almost a decade on from the introduction of the updated NZ financial legal regime and the peer-to-peer market remains an uncrowded space.

David Chaplin 5:00am
The crowd goes mild for peer-to-disappear performance

More Finance

Du Val in ‘negotiations’ to resume investor payments
Finance

Du Val in ‘negotiations’ to resume investor payments

The South Auckland property developer hints that cash distributions could resume soon. 

Brent Melville 5:00am
Has the Reserve Bank's shock OCR increase backfired?
Finance

Has the Reserve Bank's shock OCR increase backfired?

One of the reasons the Reserve Bank gave for hiking twice as much as the market expected last week was to prevent retail lending rates from falling.

Jenny Ruth 11 Apr 2023
Would RBNZ’s bank resolution work? No, say the experts
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Would RBNZ’s bank resolution work? No, say the experts

RBNZ’s open bank resolution policy has turned into a sacred cow it is loath to discard, even though experts including Treasury say it wouldn’t work. 

Jenny Ruth 11 Apr 2023
Dairy prices take another hit at latest GDT auction
Finance

Dairy prices take another hit at latest GDT auction

The GDT Index fell 4.7% to an average of US$3,227/MT.

Riley Kennedy 05 Apr 2023