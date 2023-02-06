Menu
Zespri liquidates company it sued for $15m three years ago

Smiling Face Limited and its director were found to have propagated Kiwifruit varieties in China. (Image: Zespri)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 06 Feb 2023
Zespri Group has tipped a company it successfully sued three years ago into liquidation.In 2020, the Kiwifruit marketer was awarded almost $15 million in damages by the high court at Auckland after the firm’s SunGold variety was unlawfully taken to China and distributed to other growers by Smiling Face Limited, its director Haoyu Gao and his wife Xia Xue.Zespri launched civil action against the pair and their company in 2018 after it was discovered two of its protected varieties were being propagated by Gao and his associates in China.Liq...
Property

Flooding pours cold water on Winton’s full-year guidance

Winton has already lost 83% of its earthwork season due to the North Island floods.

Ella Somers 10:25am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Farmer confidence hits all-time low

A net 28.4% of respondents said they were currently profitable, down 26.7 points from a net 55.1% in the July 2022 survey.

Rebecca Howard 8:25am

Retail

Auckland retailers took a 20% hit on flood day

Friday's flooding hit consumer spending but the whole month was down.

Staff reporters 03 Feb 2023
Finance Free

Westpac launches $1 million fund for flood-stricken SMEs

Westpac NZ plans to help its small business customers impacted by the floods in the upper North Island with a new $1 million fund.Chief executive Catherine McGrath said small business customers who met the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent...

Staff reporters 02 Feb 2023
Finance

Lawmakers, regulators start crackdown on crypto

The EU plans to make the cost of holding cryptocurrency prohibitive.

Jenny Ruth 02 Feb 2023
Finance

Administrators of Rosa Foods seek investor or buyer

The pre-made deli food manufacturer entered administration last week.

Riley Kennedy 01 Feb 2023