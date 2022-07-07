See full details
Global Events

Jacinda Ardern soft-pedals on China’s Pacific ambitions

Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 07 Jul 2022

Jacinda Ardern soft-pedals on China’s Pacific ambitions
A "self-fulfilling prophecy" of a breakdown in relations with China should be avoided, says PM Jacinda Ardern. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 07 Jul 2022
Prime minister Jacinda Ardern has used a speech to Australia’s influential foreign policy think tank, the Lowy Institute, to de-escalate growing tensions between New Zealand and China caused by Chinese actions in the Pacific region.Ardern acknowledged China as “part of a family” of nations with involvement in the Pacific, which should be led by Pacific Island governments, but which include NZ, Australia, the UK, United States and China.“It would be wrong to characterise this engagement, including that of China, as new,&r...

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

