NZ Open: A money hole or a hole in one?

Brad Kennedy, two-time former NZ open winner, tees off at the final hole last Sunday. (Image: BusinessDesk)

In 2011, John Key’s National government agreed to an annual funding stream for the country’s tier-one golf event, the New Zealand Open.That was under the government's Major Events Fund, which operates to a five-year $50 million appropriation to support events 'aligned with government priorities'.In 2012, the fund stumped up a total of $1.15m, split across the NZ Open at Clearwater near Christchurch and the PGA Championship of NZ, that year held at The Hills course in Arrowtown.It followed that up with $1.2m across the 20...