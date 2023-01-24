Menu
AFT signs new Maxigesic deal in eastern Europe

Staff reporters
Tue, 24 Jan 2023
AFT Pharmaceuticals has signed a new licensing and distribution deal with nine eastern European nations for the intravenous use of its Maxigesic painkiller. The company said an agreement with Slovenia’s Salus Pharmaceuticals would see Maxigesic sold in Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Bosnia. AFT said the painkiller would launch in Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Croatia and Slovenia this year where it was already registered. Applications would be filed in the other countries.&nb...
