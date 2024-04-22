Menu
Gisborne's Mātai Institute may have invented medical imaging 'third wave'

MRI pioneer Graeme Bydder, with Mātai Institute's Samantha Holden, Paul Condron (holding a Bydder-edited textbook) and Daniel Cornfeld. (Photo: Mātai Institute)
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 22 Apr 2024
Gisborne’s Mātai Institute is leading a third wave in medical imaging technology, according to MRI pioneer Graeme Bydder.It has developed a way of detecting brain abnormalities in patients experiencing problems that standard MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans cannot see. The new method can be used on existing hospital equipment and has widespread implications for how several conditions are diagnosed and treated.If talk of a third wave sounds extravagant, New Zealand-born Bydder is more than qualified to say it. He was right there...
