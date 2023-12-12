Menu
Healthcare providers' clunky patient portal apps: 'it’s not the tech'

Even the best digital experience would only be a window into a "really messy house". (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ben Moore
Tue, 12 Dec 2023
“It's not a technology problem,” Josh Robb, founder and chief operating officer of Tend, said in response to a previous BusinessDesk article that asked why patient portal apps are so clunky.Patient portals are software products that act as a digital intermediary between healthcare providers and their patients – and can cause many a headache.But the problem, according to several industry professionals, is deeper than a need for a slicker user interface (UI).The problem is that digital tech and user expectations have outpace...
