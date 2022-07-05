See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Health

Kiwis' mental health down during pandemic, says wellbeing survey

Greg Hurrell
Tue, 05 Jul 2022

Kiwis' mental health down during pandemic, says wellbeing survey
The survey was done when NZ's borders were sealed shut and the country was covid-free. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 05 Jul 2022
RELATED
New Zealanders' mental health has declined over a three-year period, according to Statistics NZ’s latest wellbeing survey released on Tuesday. The data shows that more than a quarter of the population had poor mental health in 2021.But the survey also showed a growing proficiency in speaking Māori, most strongly in the 25 to 34-year-old age bracket, and growing support for using and encouraging the Māori language.NZ’s seventh general social survey, or GSS, was delayed from 2020 to 2021 and is a snapshot of the country at a...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
RBA hikes rates by 50 basis points
Ella Somers | Tue, 05 Jul 2022

The RBA’s hike was widely expected to be either in the 25bp or 50bp camp so the decision to go with a 50bp jump didn’t come as a huge surprise.

Energy
Genesis could extend Huntly's life to post-2040 using biomass
Ian Llewellyn | Tue, 05 Jul 2022

Genesis considers the lifecycle of the Rankine units running on biomass can be extended to 2040 and possibly beyond.

Immigration
Loosen immigration settings now, says ANZ boss Antonia Watson
Pattrick Smellie | Tue, 05 Jul 2022

Improving skills in the NZ workforce will take years. The need for more workers is immediate and tight immigration settings are holding companies back, says the NZ CEO of ANZ. 

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.