Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Health

NZ’s Storbie set to launch in US through reseller

NZ’s Storbie set to launch in US through reseller
CEO Shane Bartle said Storbie helps pharmacies and vets launch and promote their digital presence. (Image: Storbie)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 01 Jun 2023
NZ digital company Storbie is set to enter the United States market with a new reseller deal that offers the company massive potential for growth.The company provides specialist websites and e-commerce for independent pharmacies and veterinary clinics, with around 600 customers across Australia and NZ.It has formed an agreement with PioneerRx, a US-based pharmacy software system company that will offer Storbie’s products to its approximately 6,000 independent pharmacy customers across the US.Storbie chief executive Shane Bartle said he co...
Aluminium spike generates Tiwai Point sales of $1.18b
Primary Sector

Aluminium spike generates Tiwai Point sales of $1.18b

Smelter production hit 334,000 tonnes last year.

Brent Melville 1:55pm
Markets

CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes

The court was told CBL boss Peter Harris was in charge of and participated in all charges.

Victoria Young 12:30pm
CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes
Property

Cyclone buyout offer for red-stickered homes

The worst-affected homeowners by Cyclone Gabrielle will be offered buyouts.

Pattrick Smellie 12:25pm
Cyclone buyout offer for red-stickered homes