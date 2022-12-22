Menu
Resignations rock Physiotherapy Board NZ

Physios are registered by a statutory body in Wellington. (Image: Getty).
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Thu, 22 Dec 2022
Six workers at the Physiotherapy Board of New Zealand resigned in the week ending August 26, with two complaining about the behaviour of the chief executive.Sources close to the statutory body – which sets standards for physios and registers them – say the resignations were from the organisation’s complaints and registration teams, and that those who left did not have jobs to go to.The organisation employed 18 staff with revenue of $3.47 million for the year to March 31. Of this, $2.2m or 63% was funded by physio levies.Two of...
