Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Health

Tech startup BioOra aims to scale up and democratise blood cancer treatments

Tech startup BioOra aims to scale up and democratise blood cancer treatments
One of the machines BioOra will use to automate CAR-T cell production. (Image: BioOra/Malaghan Institute)
New Zealand tech startup company BioOra is in the business of automating an experimental but laborious cancer therapy process now undergoing clinical trials.BioOra was specifically set up to automate the manufacture of the Malaghan Institute’s individualised treatment for some types of blood cancer.To start with, the automated process will allow more patients to be brought into the trials, but if Medsafe approves the therapy, it is on track to become a standard blood cancer therapy.While BioOra has ambitions to manufacture Malaghan’...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 07, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 07, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
World

Apple tests limits for most expensive iPhones

The company is expected to raise prices by $100 on some premium models.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
Apple tests limits for most expensive iPhones
World

Trump liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, judge rules

Columnist in line for second payday after related case produced a $5m judgement.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
Trump liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, judge rules

More Health

AI is a ‘tool’ not a threat, F&P Healthcare tells shareholders
Markets

AI is a ‘tool’ not a threat, F&P Healthcare tells shareholders

‘Short-termism’ isn't on the cards either.

Ella Somers 29 Aug 2023
F&P Healthcare flags 14% revenue growth in first half
Markets

F&P Healthcare flags 14% revenue growth in first half

The company retained its annual revenue guidance.

Staff reporters 29 Aug 2023
Look carefully at the anatomy of a third medical school
Opinion Free

Ian Powell: Look carefully at the anatomy of a third medical school

Waikato University’s third medical school seems like an interruption to the plan.

Ian Powell 26 Aug 2023
‘We’ve always been an acquisitions company’: Ebos CEO
Markets

‘We’ve always been an acquisitions company’: Ebos CEO

John Cullity says acquisitions are in Ebos’ DNA – and aren’t going to stop anytime soon.

Ella Somers 23 Aug 2023