The $3,000 tool 'every GP should have'

Rural GP Jo Scott-Jones uses a handheld ultrasound device to check a person's heart during a July training workshop. (Image: Supplied)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Fri, 29 Sep 2023
Cash-strapped GPs are reaching into their own pockets to fund a device they say should replace the stethoscope.The Point of Care Ultrasound (Pocus), a handheld device widely used by general practitioners overseas, is not publicly funded in NZ and medical students are not being taught how to use it.This has left some GPs having to learn through trial and error or even watching YouTube videos to use a tool they see as vital, especially in rural practices.Funding for Pocus devices and training would improve the accuracy of referrals for heart cond...
