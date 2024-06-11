Menu
DB paid almost $80m for pubs and restaurants

DB Breweries bought Auckland's Empire Hotel in September. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Gregor Thompson
Tue, 11 Jun 2024
DB Breweries spent almost $80 million to expand its growing hospitality wing last year.In the company's annual report for the 12 months to Dec 31, 2023, DB Breweries disclosed the amount it paid to complete the merger of North Island hospitality companies Joylab and Kāpura. The report was lodged on June 7.In February 2023, DB Breweries incorporated its subsidiary Star Hospitality Group as the vehicle for the merger.Star Group acquired DB’s 60% shareholding in Auckland-based hospitality group Joylab by issuing additional shares an...
