Ignoring tech platforms puts media at risk: AUT

The Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill looks likely to be scrapped. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
The coalition government will put New Zealand’s news media at risk if it fails to regulate multinational technology platforms, an Auckland University of Technology academic has warned.AUT professor Wayne Hope says the news media will be “financially vulnerable” if plans to force the likes of Google and Meta to pay for news content are scrapped and not replaced with an alternative policy.The comments come after new media and communications minister Melissa Lee signalled her opposition to Labour’s Fair Digital News Ba...
Business of Tech podcast: Should the news break free of Big Tech?
Business of Tech podcast: Should the news break free of Big Tech?

With co-director of AUT's JMAD research centre Merja Myllylahti.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Infrastructure

Interislander funding blow delivers climate impacts, uncertainty

KiwiRail will need to salvage or exit its build contract for two new ferries.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure

Pattrick Smellie: Good early call from Willis on ferry upgrade blow-out

NZ First's fingerprints are all over the ferry upgrade boondoggle, now canned.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
