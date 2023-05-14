Menu
Falling fertility rates will turn migration debate upside down

Desperate refugees seeking a better, safer home have become an issue for many countries. (Image: Bloomberg)
Sun, 14 May 2023
By Tyler CowenThe continued decline of global fertility rates, especially in wealthier countries, requires a re-evaluation of global immigration policy. As the funding of public pensions becomes a more pressing issue, might governments work harder to bring migrants in, rather than keeping them out?Some countries can be expected to keep their relatively restrictionist immigration policies. But their populations will become smaller and smaller while taxes on the young will get higher and higher, in part to pay for the retirements and health care...
