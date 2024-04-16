Menu
How an immigration scam was stopped in Thailand

Two Thai visa agents have been charged with fraudulent use of a computer. (Image:NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 16 Apr 2024
The large number of immigration applications coming through one agent in Thailand tipped Immigration NZ off to a major visa fraud. INZ national manager for risk and verification Geoff Scott said while it was not unusual for an immigration agent to submit multiple visa applications, in this case the agent appeared to be unlicensed. “It’s a New Zealand requirement for any immigration adviser to be licensed under New Zealand’s licensing regime.”Immigration NZ (INZ) announced yesterday that Royal Thai police had ch...
