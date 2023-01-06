Menu
Immigration outlook 2023: a balancing act

(Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Fri, 06 Jan 2023
Immigration minister Michael Wood told BusinessDesk his focus for 2023 is on implementing the changes already signalled by the government. This included the skilled migrant residence category, partner visas and the recognised seasonal employer review. In the June briefing to the incoming minister, officials also put forward the idea of reviewing the Immigration Act to check if it’s still fit for purpose, but the minister said this wasn’t one of his priorities for the year ahead. Something that officials have been beavering...
