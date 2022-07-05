See full details
Immigration

Loosen immigration settings now, says ANZ boss Antonia Watson

Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 05 Jul 2022

The businesses she's talking to are crying out for staff, says ANZ's Antonia Watson. (Image: Supplied)
New Zealand businesses are “crying out” for workers and the government needs to loosen immigration settings to help them meet demand, says the NZ chief executive of the ANZ Bank, Antonia Watson.Speaking to the media at a breakfast in Melbourne for an NZ trade delegation and just after remarks by the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, Watson said the “big focus” of discussions with Ardern was “still immigration”.“I totally understand we want a more productive economy,” said Watson, referring to the go...

