Migrant and visitor arrivals spike, but so do departures

Inward migration is returning quickly to pre-covid levels. (Image: Getty)

Long-term migrant arrivals remained at pre-covid levels for a second consecutive month in December, but the number of people emigrating was significantly above pre-covid levels, led by the departure of young people.Provisional net migration, for the year ended December 2022, was 15,800. Stats NZ said that was made up of a net gain of 32,400 non-NZ citizens and a net loss of 16,600 NZ citizens.The majority of departing New Zealanders (9,400) were aged between 18 and 30.Net migration remained positive in December, but dipped slightly from No...