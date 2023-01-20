Migration continues to increase, in both directions

(Image: Getty)

An estimated 98,000 migrants arrived in the 12 months to November, slightly ahead of an estimated 92,300 departures.That made the 12 months to November 2022 the first annual net migration gain (5,700) since the February 2021 figures (9,500).Departures are now at similar levels seen before covid, but arrivals are yet to match pre-pandemic levels of about 121,000 people a year.On a monthly basis, November was the sixth consecutive month of positive net migration. There was a noticeable increase in arrivals in November compared to October, from an...