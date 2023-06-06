Menu
Most migrants here for a good time, not a long time

NZ is back on the map for the young and carefree. (Image: Unsplash)
Iain MacLeod
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
Net migration has surged in the past 12 months, but does that mean what you think it means?Right now, there's a strong inflow of people to New Zealand. In the year ending March, we saw a ‘net migration’ gain of 65,400 people. Numbers are almost as high as they were before the pandemic. But, when you tease apart the numbers, the greatest increase comes not from people moving here permanently – but from people coming here temporarily. While other countries like Australia have hit the turbocharge button on granting...
