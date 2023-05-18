Menu
NZ investor events court wealthy doomsday preppers

An event targeting high-net-worth migrants was held just before the SailGP final. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 18 May 2023
A new visa is attracting high-net-worth individuals hedging against Armageddon.Seachange chief executive officer Eric Laakmann said the need for a safe global backstop is one reason why Silicon Valley is a good source of potential migrants for a visa targeted at attracting high-net-worth investors.And New Zealand keeps appearing near the top of their list.“I haven’t really come across the same culture of Silicon Valley folks interested in Australia. “I don’t know why, do they not like Australians? Are they just afra...
Xero increases revenue and subscription numbers
Markets

Xero increases revenue and subscription numbers

The accounting platform had revenue of $1.39 billion for the full year.

Riley Kennedy 11:25am

T&G expects up to $34m in losses following the cyclone

The CEO says the cyclone will have a significant impact on T&G's 2023 financial performance.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 10:27am
Property

Goodman Property Trust in the red following revaluation drop of nearly 5%

However, it increased operating earnings by nearly 7%.

Riley Kennedy 9:50am
More Immigration

Falling fertility rates will turn migration debate upside down
Immigration

Falling fertility rates will turn migration debate upside down

Governments will fight to lure migrants in, not keep them out. NZ could be a loser. 

Bloomberg 14 May 2023
Calls to scrap rule preventing migrants taking out student loans
Politics

Calls to scrap rule preventing migrants taking out student loans

The National party says it might be time to allow more migrants to get student loans.

Dileepa Fonseka 12 May 2023
Migrant arrivals surged in February
Immigration charts

Migrant arrivals surged in February

More people arrived on a permanent basis than in the month before covid-19 hit.

Staff reporters 14 Apr 2023
Government adds 32 health roles to straight to residence pathway green list
Politics

Government adds 32 health roles to straight to residence pathway green list

Immigration minister Michael Wood says the government has listened to the health sector.

Ella Somers 11 Apr 2023